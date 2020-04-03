- WWE has been uploading full WrestleMania matches on their YouTube channel. In the video above is the full Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt match at WrestleMania 31, which was Taker's first match after his streak ended the year before. Taker defeated Wyatt after hitting the Tombstone piledriver.

- As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be hosting the premiere of his "DDPY Rebuild" documentary this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on the DDPY Facebook page. Following the premiere, Page will be doing a live Q&A on Instagram at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can follow Page on Instagram at @DiamondDallasPage.

- Speaking of Q&A's, Daniel Bryan conducted a short Twitter Q&A during the season premiere of Total Bellas on Thursday night. Bryan was asked who his all time favorite wrestler was to work with when he was in ROH.

"Nigel McGuinness... wish we could have done it in WWE," Bryan replied.

