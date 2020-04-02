- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. You can click here for our detailed report. The show featured NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defending in a Triple Threat, a Second Chance Gauntlet Match for the women's division, and more.

Below are highlights from today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Our detailed recap can be found at this link. This week's show featured a 20-Man Battle Royal, Piper Niven and Dani Luna vs. Jinny and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Amale vs. Xia Brookside, and more.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be hosting the premiere of his "DDPY Rebuild" documentary this Friday on Facebook. The film premiere will air at 3pm ET on the DDPY Facebook page. DDP tweeted the following details:

Hey Guys, You are invited to our DDPY Film Premiere - We can Rebuild you! Friday at 3 PM ET on our DDPY Facebook Page. https://t.co/GOyOkM4Aex #DDP #DDPY #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/9bOyfj7DND — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 2, 2020

- WWE has announced Papa John's as another sponsor for WrestleMania 36. They have teamed up for a WrestleMania 36 virtual watch party that will see 5 fans win free pizza for a year plus a replica WWE Title belt.

Fans are asked to post their best WWE Superstar poses to @PapaJohns on Twitter with the #Sweepstakes and #PJxWWE hashtags to be eligible. Details are in the tweet below: