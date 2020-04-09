David Starr had his four-year run with Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) come to an end last month when he lost a loser leaves town match. He explained why it was time for him to leave wXw and if he was blackballed in any way when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"No, I'm not blackballed. I love wXw and I respect them so much. We didn't want to stop working together but we had to," admitted Starr. "There's a lesson to be learned and that's freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequence. Sometimes when sh*t happens, it just sucks. You just put your head down and keep moving forward. That's all you can do."

Starr complimented the entire wXw crew and said he thoroughly enjoyed working there.

"It's such a wonderful place and I had so much good stuff there. Anything else is quite obvious and I don't think I need to spell that out for you," said Starr.

The wrestling promotions that are still continuing on during the coronavirus pandemic are doing so with no-crowd shows. Starr was asked about his feelings on those and why they differ from news programs that are still airing on TV.

"There have been other TV shows that are still doing shows. We see daytime shows and news but I think the news is significantly more essential than pro wrestling," said Starr.

"I was a part of the no-fan Monday show and obviously things are changing day by day. That was still borderline then and at this point it's very obvious that's not okay. Subjecting people to travel and human contact – we need to chill. Everyone needs to stay inside as much as possible other than food, medicine and the basics. We all have to get on the same page and the sooner we do that, the sooner we'll be on the other side."

