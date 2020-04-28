Dax Harwood took to Twitter today and issued a warning to other tag teams in the world of pro wrestling.

"We won't let any other tag team outshine us. With as much humility as I can muster up, there's no one on this planet better than us. We want to be the greatest to ever do it. #FTR," wrote the former Scott Dawson.

As we've noted, Dax and Cash Wheeler (the former Dash Wilder of The Revival) are now using the name "The Revolt" in their post-WWE runs. It's believed that they are headed to AEW soon, but that has not been confirmed. For those who missed it, you can click here to see The Revolt teaser from this week's episode of "Being The Elite" with The Young Bucks.

There has been some speculation on The Revolt working several indie promotions before settling with AEW, including a possible appearance for the NWA. Stay tuned for updates on what's next for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Below is the full tweet from Dax: