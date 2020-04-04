Diamond Dallas Page has gained nearly as much fame from his yoga business as he did as a pro wrestler. His DDPY consists of at-home workouts and with the coronavirus pandemic it's a perfect time to get started on one of his programs.

DDP talked about a special program he created during these extraordinary times when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"Kids are home right now because all of the schools are closed. Well, parents weren't ready for this – it's April. Working out relieves stress so what I did for the parents who have kids crawling all over them, I created two workouts back at the crib for kids from 8 to 12," said Page. "They're fun and it's still the same stuff that we do, I just have more fun with it."

Page then noted that they are free workouts and can be seen at DDPYoga.com.

Even with the coronavirus outbreak, the show is going on for WWE as WrestleMania is just days away. Page talked about his relationship with Drew McIntyre who will be in the main event vs. Brock Lesnar.

"Me and Drew are really good friends. Here's a kid who came here 16 years ago and they gave him the monster push as he was The Chosen One. Being from Scotland, and being an innocent kid and amazing human being, he didn't understand the politics of wrestling… When you're young like that and pushed like that, you start to believe you own sh*t," stated Page. "It's not real as they can make you and break you just as fast. He was up there and for whatever reason, he dropped down the card."

DDP then said McIntyre was relegated to the "bottom of the bottom" during his stint alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. After McIntyre was released, he then went back to the drawing board and utilized Page's yoga program.

"He turned into a beast and came back and ran through NXT. He was on his way to doing that in WWE but he hurt himself," said Page. "Me and him have been in contact over a long period of time and he was using my program, but he wasn't utilizing DDPY the way he needed to. Once he got back from that injury, he called me up and said, 'Is it possible for me to come and work out with you?' He drove seven-and-a-half hours to get to my house. We did a workout for an hour-and-a-half and then an hour later I had a big class and he did a workout there."

McIntyre also helped with a documentary called Relentless that DDP was working on and Page knew that once McIntyre got over his injury that he was going to be a big star.

"I hope he goes over. It would be amazing and I would love to see where his career goes from there," said Page. "But when he knew he was gonna be at the PC [with NXT], he asked me, 'So what do you think about that?' I said, 'Of course you want to be at the huge live event. But tell me who won the world title at WrestleMania 26 or 30 or 31?'… Very few times can you remember that and I said, 'Drew, if you are the world champ, ain't nobody gonna forget it.'"

DDP's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.