As noted last night at this link, Nia Jax returned to WWE RAW after being out of action for almost one year. She easily defeated WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

This was Purrazzo's 4th main roster appearance since December. She lost to Asuka on the December 16 RAW, defeated Sarah Logan at the January 20 Main Event taping, then lost to Logan at the January 27 Main Event taping. Her 4th appearance came last night, the loss to Jax.

Purrazzo took to Twitter last night to respond to criticism over her latest main roster loss.

She wrote, "Reading y'all's negativity: I was still on RAW, again... I got paid... I'm trustworthy...I'm happy & I'm healthy [winking face emoji] On that note, goodnight [face throwing a kiss emoji]"

The Virtuosa of NXT logged on today and posted a revealing photo from a shoot at the beach. She captioned it with, "Accept what is."

She responded to another fan last night who said Purrazzo's RAW appearance was one of the best parts of RAW, win or lose. Purrazzo responded with, "I agree #Virtuosa [eye emoji]"

Purrazzo first tweeted after last night's loss and warned that she will be back.

She wrote, "Nothing can keep me down @WWE... I'll be back... #Virtuosa [eye emoji]"

On a related note, last night's Jax vs. Purrazzo match was a rematch from the April 20, 2016 NXT episode, and the November 11, 2015 NXT episode. Jax won both of those matches.

Purrazzo responded to a fan tweet on last night's match and the 2015 match, which featured photos from both bouts. You can see that collage below.

She wrote, "Then & now... Forever? @NiaJaxWWE LOVE this! [red heart emoji]"

Jax responded to that tweet from Purrazzo and gave her props. She wrote, "You are one tough woman!! [hands raised emoji] [hands raised emoji] [hands raised emoji]"

You can see the related tweets from Purrazzo and Jax below: