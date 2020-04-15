WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter this afternoon and called on fans to support the WWE talents who have been released today. You can find details on the releases announced so far by clicking here.

"awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that's ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info," Ziggler wrote.

Below is Ziggler's full tweet: