WWE has also announced the releases of Primo, Epico, Rowan, Sarah Logan and referee Mike Chioda.
Below is the updated lists of cuts made today by the company:
WRESTLERS:
* Primo
* Epico
* Rowan
* Sarah Logan
* Karl Anderson
* Luke Gallows
* EC3
* Drake Maverick
* Curt Hawkins
* Heath Slater
* Eric Young
* Lio Rush
PRODUCERS:
* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
* Billy Kidman
* Mike Rotunda
* Pat Buck
* Fit Finlay
* Shawn Daivari
* Scott Armstrong
* Sarah Stock
* Shane Helms
* Lance Storm
ANNOUNCERS:
* Aiden English
REFEREES:
* Mike Chioda
These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.
Stay tuned for updates and news on more releases.
Mustafa Durrani contributed to this article.