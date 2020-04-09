- As noted, the recent "Where Are They Now?" episode on the WWE Network caught up with former WWE Superstars Gene Snitsky and Eva Marie. Above is the full segment with Snitsky, featuring the inside story on his baby doll punt, and what he's up to these days.

- New WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair turns 31 years old today. The EST of WWE was officially moved up from WWE NXT to the RAW roster on Monday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW. She is now with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and her husband Montez Ford.

- New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter before last night's NXT main event between Tommaso Ciampa and winner Johnny Gargano, and revealed that he chose Ciampa's locker at the WWE Performance Center as his own locker for the recent WrestleMania 36 tapings.

As noted, Drew stated in a recent interview that he had an entire locker room to himself for the WrestleMania 36 tapings due to coronavirus-related safety measures.

"I'd never pick favorites over these lads....but I did choose this as my locker at #WrestleMania [smirking face emoji] @NXTCiampa #WWENXT," Drew wrote before NXT.

McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two this past Sunday night. You can see his full tweet with the photo of Ciampa's locker below: