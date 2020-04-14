WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is ready for revenge on Seth Rollins.

As noted last night at this link, it looks like Rollins will be feuding with the WWE Champion after he delivered two Stomps to end the show, right after Drew's non-title champion vs. champion win over WWE United States Champion Andrade in the main event.

Drew took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a warning to Rollins for next Monday.

"Hello darkness my old friend... See you next week, @wwerollins #RAW," Drew wrote.

There's no word yet on when WWE plans to do the first Rollins vs. McIntyre match for the title, but it could come at the May 10 Money In the Bank pay-per-view. There has been speculation on WWE adding Kevin Owens to the mix due to his WrestleMania 36 win over Rollins.

You can see Drew's full tweet below: