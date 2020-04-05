WWE's new documentary on Edge, WWE 24: Edge - The Second Mountain, premiered this week on the WWE Network. During the documentary, Edge discussed his long road back from a career-ending neck injury.

It was reported last October that Edge had signed a significant new deal with WWE by playing them against AEW. Edge stated in the documentary that his cameo at SummerSlam in Toronto last August where he speared Elias prompted "another company" to offer him a contract.



"Summerslam happens, and then from there another company within the industry contacted me," Edge said. "They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn't know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out."

"He started to get that little bug," Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife, said. "Beth what if?' And I was like don't even start, if this conversation is even going to begin, there's two things I need to hear. As your wife, and on behalf of your kids, I need to hear from the best in the world that you're okay, and the second thing is I have to see it with my own eyes. We saw five or six doctors and every time he had another appointment I kept thinking 'This is going to be the reality check we finally are going to get the answer than no, you can't do this.' And it didn't happen."

Edge had been retired for nine years, with his last match before his return being at WrestleMania 27 against Alberto Del Rio. Edge retained the World Heavyweight Championship at the event and retired the following night on RAW. Edge returned at this year's Royal Rumble as the #21 entrant. Edge talked about the ongoing discussions he had with Vince McMahon and why he wanted to come back with WWE rather than any other company.

"Some discussions were had," Edge said. "The one thing that I told them through all of this is: when you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince. He's done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance, he gave me my shot. Trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things, be a pillar for his shows. To be counted on as one of his generals, that goes a long way with me. I reached out to Vince and said I need to come talk to you this weekend and it needs to be face to face. I don't want to do it through text or phone calls.

"So, I went and sat down with him and I told him everything. It wasn't like trying to get a bidding war going or anything, WWE didn't even know whether this was possible, I didn't know if it was possible. He said 'Well, it needs to happen here. Let's get you out to our doctors, you can take your impact testing and go through all of the testing."

