Eric Young, who was one of the WWE stars that were released yesterday, went on social media tonight to thank fans for the support.

He also wrote on Twitter about how he was excited about the possibilities, choices, and how he was excited to right others wrongs. After his 12-year run in Impact Wrestling, Eric signed with WWE in 2016.

Eric posted, "Thanks for all the kind words, everyone! It's hard to explain what they mean to me so I won't even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS!"

Several responded to Eric Young's tweet like Natalya, Renee Young, Killian Dain, AEW star and former WWE star Shawn Spears, and Lance Storm, who was also released yesterday.

EC3, Zack Ryder, Rusev, and others also reacted to their WWE release on social media, those can be read by clicking here.

