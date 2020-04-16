As we've noted, WWE released or furloughed more than two dozen wrestlers, Performance Center coaches, Producers and other talents on Wednesday due to business changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. You can click here for the current list of confirmed releases. You can click here and click here for details on the COVID-19 business changes from WWE.

Several top WWE talents who kept their jobs also reacted to the news with tweets.

Randy Orton posted an Instagram photo with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Drake Maverick, who were released. The photo also includes Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, which you can see below.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch said she hopes everyone is reunited and working together when the hardship is over.

She wrote, "Today is a tough day for all of us in and who love this business. When this hardship is over, I hope we're all reunited working together to make some magic in front of the fans who make it all worthwhile."

SmackDown Women's Champion Champion Bayley also posted a Twitter statement and said the talents she talked to are staying strong, and she looks forward to making more memories with them down the road.

Lana, who stayed with WWE while husband Rusev was let go, wrote, "Love you. Forever. [red heart emoji]"

Veteran employee Scott Armstrong, who was furloughed as a producer, commented on how the landscape of WWE changed forever with the cuts.

Armstrong wrote, "This virus has claimed thousands of lives and thousands of jobs. Today, the landscape of @WWE changed forever. Some of us were furloughed and others released. Today, I'm grateful for my health and my family and friends! This too shall pass!"

Renee Young said she feels sick about the releases. She tweeted, "My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love [red heart emoji]"

King Baron Corbin responded to a fan who asked why he was kept on the roster. Corbin told the fan they need to re-evaluate their life.

"People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you're wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life," Corbin wrote.

Chelsea Green commented on her fiance Zack Ryder getting cut. She wrote, "No matter where life takes us, through the ups & downs, we have eachother to lean on. Just like he's always been there for me, I'll be there for him today. Im so proud of him & I can't wait to see what's next!! [red heart emoji]"

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted a photo with Fit Finlay, who was furloughed as a producer. Sasha Banks responded on how much "this hurts" to see.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce sent love and respect to everyone released on Wednesday.

He wrote, "Tough, emotional day to process. Sending every ounce of my love and respect to my brothers, sisters, colleagues, and mentors. My infinite gratitude to you ALL. [red heart emoji]"

Lance Storm, who was just recently hired to work behind-the-scenes, also tweeted after being furloughed. He wrote, "My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe."

Natalya responded to various messages from cut talents and told a fan "odds are good" that we'll see most of these people brought back when the COVID-19 outbreak eases up.

EC3 took to Twitter after his release was announced and posted a series of messages, with a video, that he went viral for. You can see his lengthy thread at the bottom of this post.

Below are the posts from Flair, Banks, Pearce, Naomi, Byron Saxton, Green, Mojo Rawley, Corbin, Renee, Armstrong, Lana, Bayley, Lynch, Orton, Natalya, Storm and EC3:

