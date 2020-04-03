As previously reported, this week's AEW Dynamite tapings took place from QT Marshall's Gym in Norcross, GA.

Wrestling Inc. reported that state of Georgia officials had stopped by AEW's tapings on Thursday.

From what we were told, the officials initially attempted to shut down the tapings before being provided with paperwork that allowed AEW to move forward. Apparently AEW had been approved to move forward before Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp issued his "shelter in place order", which officially goes into place today at 6 pm.

Since our reporting, AEW President Tony Khan has reached out to us to provide clarity on the situation.

Khan explained to us that the official who stopped by was a local Georgia code enforcement official. They were there to ensure that everything was as agreed to in the permits AEW had obtained. Khan stated that it was just a routine check-in like any other week, and everything was fine on both sides.

