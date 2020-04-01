The eight-man TNT Championship Tournament will get started on next week's Dynamite to determine the inaugural TNT champion. Yesterday, AEW announced the first two matches: Cody vs. Shawn Spears, and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

On tonight's Dynamite, the other side of the bracket was revealed: Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, also Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana.

The finals are scheduled to take place at Double Or Nothing on May 23 in Las Vegas.

