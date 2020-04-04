AEW Revolution took place back on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show pulled in between 100,000 to 105,000 PPV buys. The main event saw Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion.

This would make Revolution the second highest selling PPV for the company, behind last May's Double or Nothing for buys and revenue. The show beat out Double or Nothing on FITE, partly due to ITV Box Office shutting down in January, making FITE the only way the U.K. could see the event.

While specific numbers weren't given, B/R Live is likely to have a record high in the U.S. with Revolution, or a close second to Double or Nothing. Also, the report said Revolution's cable numbers weren't as high as Double or Nothing.

All Elite Wrestling's next scheduled PPV is the second Double or Nothing PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 23. Obviously, everything is up in the air right now with the current outbreak happening across the world.

As noted, AEW reportedly finished its TV tapings earlier this week in Norcross, Georgia. It was said they have taped enough new content to fill weekly episodes of Dynamite for several weeks, and even months, if needed.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

