As reported earlier this week, Impact Wrestling will debut their yearly pay-per-view event, Rebellion, as a two-part televised show on AXS TV and on Impact's Twitch channel, starting next Tuesday (April 21st). The following matches are set for the show:

Night One (April 21st)

Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae

Rhino & Tommy Dreamer vs. oVe

X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Willie Mack

Main Event

Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock

Additionally, Impact advertised a four-way match that will take place on night two (April 28). That match will be:

Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Suicide vs. Rohit Raju

The triple threat main event between Tessa Blanchard (c), Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin for the Impact World Championship is still up in the air as of this writing.

More information on both night's cards will be released in the coming days.