Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

To view results from Night One of Rebellion, click here

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Night Two of Rebellion. We begin the show with a huge four-way X-Division match!

Suicide vs. Trey vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

At the beginning of the match, Raju and Bey almost collide into one another. All four men are positioned in a standing switch. Suicide escapes, Bey reverses, Trey escapes, and now Raju and Bey go back-and-forth with standing switches still. Suicide is cornered. Bey and Raju take turns kicking Suicide. Suicide escapes out of the corner and has a pair of arm submissions on Trey and Bey. The holds are broken off. Raju ducks the line from Bey and puts him down with a side leg sweep. Suicide connects a hurricanrana on Bey, then drops Raju down on the mat with a vertical suplex.

Trey and Raju join together with a combination kick/cutter combo. Bey rolls Trey up, Trey kicks out. Bey grabs hold of Trey and sends him towards the outside. Raju climbs back in the ring. He rolls Bey up, Bey kicks out at 2. Suicide is on the apron and rolls off on top of Raju and Bey on the outside. Trey flies to the outside as well. Trey stomps Bey in the back, then covers, Bey kicks out right away. Suicide is back in and plants a delay vertical suplex with the help of Bey.

Raju fires a couple of midsection shots on Bey. Trey lands a big-time kick on Bey. Suicide and Trey are up on the ropes, Trey escapes. Trey lands a high kick on Suicide, Trey gets sent out of the ring by Raju. Raju tries to steal the win on Suicide, Bey kicks Raju to break the cover, then rolls him up, and wins the match!

Winner: Chris Bey

The camera pans over to Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne, who recap Night One of Rebellion. Mathews announces that both the Knockouts Championship and the World Championship will not be defended tonight. Mathews informs fans that he was able to speak to the World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, earlier via FaceTime to get her comments about the situation.

Tessa Blanchard begins her interview by apologizing for not being able to defend her title tonight. Blanchard looks forward to facing both Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin soon. She ends her interview by quoting Ric Flair, but adding a twist to it, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man, even when that man is a woman."



