Josh Mathews welcomes fans to a brand new episode of Impact. Willie Mack makes his way down to the ring to confront Ace Austin and Reno Scum.

Mack is getting tired of Austin's games. He wants Austin to come down to the ring and face him. Reno Scum's music hits and they make their way down. Mack says he'll fight both of them.

Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum

Mack connects an enziguri on Luster "The Legend." Adam Thornstowe makes his way back in the ring. Reno Scum sends Mack into the turnbuckle. Luster is back in. Luster chops Mack on the side of his face. Luster drags Mack over to his corner and tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe keeps Mack down with a chin lock. Mack slowly rises to his feet and fights out of the lockup. Mack lands double knees on Thornstowe. Luster is back in. Mack builds some offense by slamming Luster down with a Samoan drop. Luster tackles Mack towards the corner. Mack plants a stunner on Luster. Mack climbs towards the top rope, flies off, and lands the six-star frog splash. Mack goes for the cover, and wins the match.

Winner: Willie Mack

Post-Match: Austin runs down to the ring and attacks Mack.

Backstage: Kylie Rae runs into Gail Kim. Kim is so happy that Rae is part of the Knockouts Division. After running into her, Rae meets Susie. Kiera Hogan butts in, and informs Rae that all the Knockouts are fake. Susie tells Hogan that it's not nice to say that. Hogan then challenges Susie to a match tonight.

Up next, two high-flyers go at it!

Chris Bey vs. DAGA

Both men go back-and-forth with rollups. Bey looks for a middle rope cutter, but Daga catches him. Daga lands a head scissors, followed by a dropkick. On the outside, Bey chases Daga around the ring, then sends him back in. Bey suplexes Daga. Bey exchanges an uppercut, Daga lands a chop. Bey sends Daga towards the ropes and then sends him flying with a backdrop. Their match will continue after the break!