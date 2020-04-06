- Despite the buzz online for the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse matches at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend, they weren't the most viewed WrestleMania 36-related videos on WWE's official YouTube channel. The segment that has the most views, outside of the Night One Kickoff show which has 2.6 million views, is the backstage promo above with Otis and Mandy Rose following Otis' victory over Dolph Ziggler. The video has 1.7 million views as of this writing.

There were several clips from the Boneyard Match with the most viewed one sitting at 1.2 million views as of this writing. The Firefly Funhouse clip has 476,000 views, while Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship victory over Brock Lesnar is at 855,000 views.

- One of our articles made a cameo in the new Edge WWE 24 documentary that's airing on the WWE Network, as seen below. I noticed that something didn't seem right, because I've never seen that photo of Edge on Wrestling Inc. It turns out that our original article has a video with Edge and Cody Rhodes at the top. The video was edited out and was replaced by a solo shot of Edge that we've never used. You can see our original article here.

