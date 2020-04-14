Hulu has edited the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" line from this week's WWE RAW replay.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler received backlash and is still trending on Twitter after referring to Akira Tozawa's senton to Austin Theory as a "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" during last night's live RAW episode on the USA Network.

The line from Lawler was removed from the edited version of RAW that was added to Hulu earlier today.

Lawler still has not acknowledged the social media backlash as of this writing, but he's been active as usual on Twitter today.

You can click here to read what Jim Cornette had to say when defending Lawler on Twitter today.

Below is a clip from the match on RAW: