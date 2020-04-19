Jessicka Havok is happy Kylie Rae signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.



Rae originally shot into the national wrestling spotlight with her appearances on AEW programming, but her time with the company didn't last long and she asked for, and was granted, her release from the promotion in the summer of 2019. Rae kept relatively quiet after her return to the independent circuit, before she made her debut for IMPACT at last year's Bound For Glory event. At the event, she lost in the "Call Your Shot" Gauntlet Match and was eliminated by Mahabali Shera.



Rae returned to the promotion for the March television tapings, where it was revealed she had officially signed for the company.



Havok spoke about the new arrival during a stream on her twitch channel. Havok said she didn't know if Rae was going to sign long-term for the company and tried to convince her to sign after Rae's Bound For Glory appearance.

"I am so excited that Kylie Rae is at IMPACT," Havok said. "After she left AEW, I wasn't sure she was gonna come back. I didn't know what the deal was. It's none of anybody's business. I don't know. But anyway, she is literally one of the most genuine, sweet humans I've ever met and we've only wrestled a few times but we have really, really good matches and that match was really important to me. I love that girl so much.

"And I even said after she did an appearance at Bound For Glory, I was like, 'Are you gonna sign with us? You should!' and she was like, 'I don't know', but we all wanted her there and I'm glad that she made the decision. But she and I, every time we see each other, we make each other cry just because we love each other so much!"

Rae joins a stacked division that includes the likes of Havok, Taya Valkyrie and current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace.

You can see a clip of the stream where Havok talks about Rae's signing above.