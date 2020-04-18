In 1993 during the road to WrestleMania IX, The Ultimate Warrior filed a $5.8 million dollar lawsuit against Titan Sports, Vince and Linda McMahon. The lawsuit was 19 pages long and happened two weeks before WrestleMania.

Jim Ross discussed The Warrior recently on his podcast, Grillin' JR. Ross discussed dealing with The Ultimate Warrior and how he didn't think too fondly of him.

"I think he was a giant pain in the ass from day one," Ross admitted. "He had a massive ego, knowing that he was not highly skilled, knowing that his number one selling point was his physique and his charisma that largely was created through his music and lights and promo. He wasn't a good person in my view.

"That's my opinion, I thought he used extremely coarse and abusive language in front of women of all ages. I thought that was ridiculous and I saw it with my own eyes. I'm not bullsh**ing or telling somebody else's story that I heard, it's not rumored, I'm telling you what I saw. I didn't think the guy was a good person. He always seemed to be at the center of controversy, which is not always good. He always seems to be looking for that easy pay day."

Ross talked about Warrior's lack of respect for the business and how he was always looking for a payday.

"I didn't have a lot of respect for the Ultimate Warrior to be honest with you," Ross said. "I'm sad that he passed, I'm glad that he got his moment in the sun before he died. I really am, for his fans sake and his family. I'm sad that he left two beautiful daughters and a lovely wife upon his death. He wasn't a good guy. Any time there was a lawsuit with him involved, I always was cheering for the other guys because I just thought he was looking for a pay day. He had little to no respect for our business and I don't have a lot of time for guys like that."

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April of 2014. He passed away after suffering a heart attack just days later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.