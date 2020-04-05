- WWE's The Bump goes live at 1 pm ET to preview today's WrestleMania 36. The show will feature Drew McIntyre, Charlotte, Zelina Vega, and others. You can check out last night's results by clicking here.

- Below is a clip of Edge training before making his return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. The WWE 24 episode featuring the "Rated-R Superstar" is already streaming on-demand on the WWE Network. Later tonight, Edge will step back in the ring against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. The WrestleMania Kickoff begins at 6 pm ET, main card starts 7 pm ET.

Streaming...NOW on @WWENetwork Start your WrestleMania day 2 with my ugly mug. https://t.co/RZYyIjCUj0 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 5, 2020

- John Cena gave his thoughts about last night's Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Cena also noted tonight's Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt is going to "get weird."

"Night 1 of #WrestleMania was incredible! Thrilled I wasn't facing @Undertaker until I realized I step into the #FireflyFunhouse TONIGHT. I have a feeling it's gonna get...weird. Tune into the @WWENetwork TONITE!"