Johnny Gargano recently ended his long-standing feud with Tommaso Ciampa.

Gargano and Ciampa have had multiple matches on NXT that have created a lot of buzz in the wrestling world. However, there are still those that view NXT as a developmental brand for the main roster. Gargano has called that idea BS before, and he reiterates that message in an interview with Sporting News.

"Yeah. I hate it. I think it devalues everything we're doing in NXT. It puts us a step below everyone else, and I think that's wrong. I think that's BS to do that. I believe everything is developmental when you want to look at it that way," Gargano said. "I think if you're going to consider NXT developmental than RAW and SmackDown are developmental as well. I believe we are all learning. We're all growing. I don't think just because you're in a certain brand that doesn't mean you're progressing or growing any more than any other brand."

Gargano continued talking about wrestling should be fun and how people should enjoy it. Gargano has spent time on Smackdown and RAW before and talked about how crazy was. However, he repeated the point of how people try to devalue what NXT does and how it is a third brand that is intertwined with other WWE brands.

"I think that's a garbage thing that some people will try to label NXT and devalue it. I think people should look at NXT as a third brand. I think our track record speaks for itself. Our talent speaks for itself. You can put any of us on RAW and SmackDown. You could put anyone from RAW and SmackDown on NXT. I think everything goes hand in hand and in unison. I don't think you'd miss a beat. I think the three brands are very much intertwined. If you're still using the term developmental to evaluate NXT in any way, shape, or form, I think you need to get over yourself," Gargano laughingly said. "Wrestling is fun. Enjoy it. If you don't like it, you don't have to like it. It's fine. But don't devalue everyone's hard work. Don't devalue what everyone's doing here. Don't devalue what a lot of people are sacrificing things for. Just enjoy wrestling. Wrestling is fun, and just have fun with your life."