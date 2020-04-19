As noted a few days, NXT star Kassius Ohno was released from WWE. It was the second time the promotion released him, the first time was in 2013.

Kassius tweeted a black and white photo of his boots in the ring. The photo made several fans and wrestlers wonder if he was bringing back his ring name Chris Hero or if he was retiring from wrestling.

AEW star Joey Janela was one of the first to reply to the photo with a Bonnie Tyler song.

ROH star Cheeseburger retweeted the photo and wrote, "We need a hero."

While working under the name Chris Hero, he wrestled in several promotions like ROH, Pro Wrestling Noah, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, CZW, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and Chikara.

He also held several titles like the CZW World Heavyweight Championship, PWG World Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the wXw World Heavyweight Championship.

Below you can see their tweets as well as a few fan reactions to the photo:

