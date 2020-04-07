WWE Producer Lance Storm is offering WWE talent detailed match feedback. All they have to do is send him a direct message or text.

He tweeted, "Any WWE talent interested in detailed match feedback DM or text me (link/Network show date). I was asked for some today, forgot how much I enjoy coaching. Those who have gotten this from me before can attest, it's more detailed than "Tighten up those holds" #WorkingFromHome"

WWE stars Drake Maverick and Ligero were the first ones to take on Storm's offer.

Ligero tweeted, "Great to hear, be very useful to send you some stuff over if possible?" Drake Maverick simply tweeted, "Trying to DM you."

Last year in November, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was hired as a Producer for WWE. Before he went back working with WWE, Storm ran the Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary Alberta. Tyler Breeze, Chelsea Green, Oney Lorcan, Brian Pillman Jr., and Tenille Dashwood are just a few that have gone to SWA.

