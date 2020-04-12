Lio Rush reacted on social media about being left out of the eight-man round-robin tournament to decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

As reported today, the eight men who will be participating in the tournament are Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa, and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

After the announcement, Lio Rush went on Twitter to ask WWE if it was April Fools because his name wasn't on the list.

Lio tweeted, "Is this still April fools!? Face with tears of joy. No Man Of The Hour? No 25-year-old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!?"

After that, he tweeted, "No game......No toy..... No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y'all want to tell me something?"

Last year Lio Rush was NXT Cruiserweight Champion for 63 days. He lost the title to Angel Garza on December 11.

The eight-man round-robin tournament starts this Wednesday on NXT.

Below you can see his tweets:

Is this still April fools!? ??. No Man Of The Hour? No 25 year old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!? https://t.co/3rFiyIxjO9 — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020

No game......No toy..... No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y'all want to tell me something? — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020



