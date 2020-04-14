WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush is still hoping to be reunited with Bobby Lashley on the RAW brand.

As noted, it appears WWE is building to a split between Lashley and his on-screen wife Lana. The tension has picked up for the past few weeks, and really got heated when Lana's ranting led to Lashley's WrestleMania 36 loss to Aleister Black. Lashley stated after the WrestleMania loss that maybe he needs new management, or a new wife. The heat between Lana and Lashley continued on last night's RAW during Lashley's win over No Way Jose.

Rush tweeted Lashley after last night's RAW and once again commented on possibly getting back together.

He wrote, "HEY BIG MAN! If you're reading this right now, I'm home quarantined eating a bag of our favorite chips. You know, the red ones! Anyways i watched ya tonight. Hell of a fight and i like the tights....it's almost about that time to make things right. [speaking head emoji x 3]"

Rush served as Lashley's manager and hype man from September 2018 until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when Rush went on a hiatus due to issues with the company. He returned to action in September 2019 but on the NXT brand, and has not been affiliated with Lashley since.

We noted over the weekend at this link that Rush tweeted frustration over being left out of the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Lana and Lashley have not responded to Rush's latest comments as of this writing. You can see Rush's full tweet below: