Former WWE Superstar Luke Gallows has filed to trademark the "Sex Ferguson" name.

This is related to Gallows' character in WWE's Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series that was released a few years ago - Tex Ferguson. Gallows actually used the "Sex Ferguson" name before his WWE days.

The trademark filing was done on Wednesday, April 22, by attorney Michael Dockins, on behalf of Gallows' Wrestlemerica, LLC company. Dockins is the same attorney that has done recent trademark filings for The Revolt, Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and others.

The following use descriptions were filed for "Sex Ferguson" with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture for entertainment purposes"

It's interesting to note that Gallows' company previously held the trademark for "Sex Ferguson" back in July 2017, but the trademark was abandoned in April 2018.

Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE back on April 15. They are rumored to return to Japan, but nothing is official for their post-WWE futures.

In other news on former WWE tag teams, Dax Harwood is fueling speculation on The Revolt going to AEW soon.

We noted on Monday at this link how the latest episode of "Being The Elite" featured The Young Bucks looking up to the sky to see "FTR" spelled out in the clouds. This was believed to be a reference to The Revolt, Dax and Cash Wheeler, who have used the "FTR" name since they were known as The Revival in WWE. The "Fear The Revolt" reference fueled speculation that the former Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are headed to AEW later this summer.

As seen below, Dax tweeted a screenshot of the "FTR" in the clouds: