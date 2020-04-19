Mandy Rose spoke with TV Series Hub about how her storyline with Otis originally came together. Rose revealed that she was the one to approach Vince McMahon about the idea.

"Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me," Rose recalled. "In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered WrestleMania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea and he loved it."

In a separate interview with ComicBook.com, Rose continued about how she thought things turned out with Otis at WrestleMania 36. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler and got a post-match kiss from Rose.

"We didn't really know that it was going to be this huge, and it's really awesome and I'm really grateful and happy about it," Rose said. "But I really didn't expect it to be this crazy and such a positive story. And I think in these times too, it's nice to see such a happy ending for our fans and be able to perform and be able to demonstrate that. So yes, it's just really cool."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has been running shows without a live audience for weeks — WrestleMania 36 included — at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Rose commented that the adjustment was troubling at first, but ultimately was glad they could do something to entertain the fans.

"I think it was definitely a little upsetting at first, but then we realized that we're just grateful and we're blessed to be able to even perform still in it," Rose said. "We're all about performing and giving our audience and our fans the best entertainment we can. So if I think we're still able to do that ... We don't want to take this for granted and we just had to do it what we have to do."

Rose is currently feuding with her former best friend, Sonya Deville.