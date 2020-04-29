AEW Dynamite is returning to live programming next week as AEW plans to return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Double or Nothing will take place live on PPV on May 23 and next week's show will begin a major push to the PPV.

Announced tonight were the following matches and segments for next Wednesday's show:

* Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Street Fight)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian (Non-Title Match)

* MJF returns