Matt Hardy announced on social media that he will be on this week's AEW Dynamite. Hardy will be sharing exclusive footage from The Hardy Compound.

He posted on Instagram, "I return to #AEWDynamite this Wednesday....with exclusive footage from The Hardy Compound. @aewontnt @allelitewrestling"

Below is the updated lineup for this week's Dynamite:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy

* Kenny Omega in action

* Brodie Lee in action

* Wardlow in action

