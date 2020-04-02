Major League Wrestling announced today that they are rescheduling their May 2 event in Dallas/Fort Worth to October 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All tickets that were purchased for the May event will be honored at this time. The event will be taking place at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

As noted in March, MLW made the announcement that they suspended live events for the next 45 days. They also moved their April 18 event in Chicago to June 12.

MLW will be deciding in the weeks ahead on the status of other delayed additional events.

Major League Wrestling was founded by former WWE writer Court Bauer. The current MLW World Heavyweight Championship is Jacob Fatu.

Below you can read MLW's full statement:

Major League Wrestling has moved its May 2 event in Dallas/Fort Worth at the NYTEX Sports Centre to Saturday October 3. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time. League officials are continually monitoring the on-going coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The status to delay additional events will be decided in the weeks ahead. The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution. MLW has considered many scenarios but is not close to rolling out a plan given that the pandemic has yet to reach its apex in the United States. At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events. The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders, medical professionals, essential services staff and all others on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world. Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html