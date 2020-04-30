Near the beginning of last night's AEW Dynamite, Cody defeated Darby Allin in a TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match. During the bout, Allin went for a spear, which Cody dodged, and Allin ended up taking down Brandi Rhodes, sending her into the barricade. Billy Gunn helped Brandi to the back, but she would make her way out to ringside later in the match to give Cody some water. While walking out she was noticeably selling an injury due to Allin's spear.

In the main event, Brandi joined Dustin Rhodes for his Semi-Final Match against Lance Archer. She was dressed in a new attire and looked to be as good as new.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted the two matches were originally supposed to take place on different episodes, but AEW ended up putting both on last night's show. That would be the reason for Brandi not selling her injury during the main event. You can see the differences in the videos above and below.

Archer defeated Dustin and will now face Cody at Double or Nothing on May 23 to determine the first-ever AEW TNT Champion. The show will be live on PPV.

AEW is also going live next week at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, so it's likely they wanted to air the biggest matches left over from their tapings in Georgia.

Below is the current lineup:

* Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Street Fight)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian (Non-Title Match)

* Cody vs. Joey Janela

* MJF returns