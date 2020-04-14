Monday night's live episode of RAW from the WWE Performance Center included the current RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, discussing their on-and-off again rivalry against The Viking Raiders.

Although it has yet to be announced, the current plan is for The Viking Raiders to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at this year's Money In The Bank pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The two teams have battled numerous times in the past with The Viking Raiders either emerging victorious or wrestling Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to a no contest.

Also announced for Money In The Bank 2020 are the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches. On last night's RAW, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax qualified for the Women's MITB ladder match. The men's qualifying matches for the MITB ladder match will start on next week's RAW with Rey Mysterio going one-on-one Murphy, Austin Theory taking on Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews going up against MVP.

As previously reported, it appears as if Drew McIntyre will be defending the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at the event as well.

Stay tuned for updates on Money In The Bank 2020.