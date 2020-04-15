Next Tuesday's AEW Dynamite lineup has been announced with the TNT Championship Tournament continuing. Fans will see both Sammy Guevera vs. Darby Allin and Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes go down. Cody will face the winner of Guevara and Allin while Lance Archer takes on either Sabian or Rhodes.

The finals will take place on May 23 at Double or Nothing.

Next week will also feature Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy. Havoc took down Cassidy while he was at ringside for Chuck Taylor vs. Kip Sabian on tonight's show, so the two are set to settle their differences next week.

It was also revealed tonight Brodie Lee is going to be in action, and Kenny Omega will have a match against an unnamed opponent.

