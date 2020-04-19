Former NXT star Dan Matha revealed he was in a car accident that ejected him through his car window, leaving a nasty wound to the back of his head.

This apparently happened before WWE released him during this week's cuts. Matha debuted in NXT in 2016, spending his entire tenure there until this week.

"Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of you," Matha wrote. "From the world getting locked down, to getting ejected through my car window and then being released by the WWE. It's been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IG live at 1 & I'll drop all the details ur little red heart could desire."

Over on his Instagram, the first part of his live video cut out, but he returned to talk more with his fans. Matha did confirm he wants to wrestle again and does have some other things he wants to get to, including a show that he's currently working on called The Drop.

"I would like to continue wrestling," Matha said. "I've worked my ass off for this skill set. Five years, blood, sweat, and tears to be a great entertainer, okay? And I'm not just going to throw that by the wayside. I'm going to look for somebody who is looking for a young, hungry, driven, ambitious man that has something to offer the world. I think that they're out there. I think that there's plenty of people out there. It's unfortunate that the WWE didn't think the same things about me that I think about myself, but I know that there's other people out there that think those things of me."