Six more wrestlers within the NXT system were released by WWE this week, according to PWInsider. Most of the names hadn't yet made it to NXT TV or live events.

Rocky (seen in the video above) was signed from a 2016 tryout in China.

The other five names are: Mohamed Fahim (signed in January 2018), Marcos Gomes (signed in May 2019), Faisal Kurdi (signed in June 2019), Edgar Lopez (signed in September 2019), and Hussain Aldagal (signed in June 2019).

Below is the updated list of confirmed cuts made this week by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* Rocky

* Mohamed Fahim

* Marcos Gomes

* Faisal Kurdi

* Edgar Lopez

* Hussain Aldagal

* Kassius Ohno

* Tino Sabbatelli

* Cezar Bononi

* Mars Wang

* Taynara Conti

* Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli)

* Alyssa Marino

* Dan Matha (Dorian Mak)

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto (Furloughed)

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

* Jon Quasto

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.