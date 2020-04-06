As noted earlier tonight at this link, Nia Jax made her return to the ring during the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center. Jax, who had been out of action since April 2019 after undergoing double knee surgery, defeated WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo in her return.

Jax defeated Purrazzo with her Samoan Drop, and then a version of the DDT to get the pin.

Paige, who is good friends with Jax, took to Twitter after the match and commented on allowing Jax to use her DDT as her new finisher.

"You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment [red heart emoji] @WWE," Paige wrote.

Jax responded and wrote, "It's such an honor [hands clasped emoji] [red heart emoji]"

You can see their full Twitter exchange below: