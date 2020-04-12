Newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has a connection with a former champion.



McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the title during the main event of night two of WrestleMania 36. After WrestleMania proper, McIntyre wrestled another match against Big Show on the same night just after WrestleMania ended, which aired in the main event of RAW the next night.



McIntyre took to Instagram to compare himself to another wrestler who wrestled two world championship matches at a single WrestleMania. He posted a picture of a young, smiling version of himself with other children alongside the late Yokozuna.



Yokozuna accomplished the feat at WrestleMania IX, where he defeated Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in the scheduled main event before accepting an impromptu championship match with Hulk Hogan, a match which he promptly lost in 22 seconds.



"Seen this pic making the rounds online & occurred to me we have something in common," McIntyre wrote alongside the post. "Two Title matches at #WrestleMania in one night.....not sure this kid would've believed you! #Yokozuna (shaka emoji)"

McIntyre did not suffer the same fate as Yokozuna, as he defeated The Big Show to retain his championship. Yokozuna got his revenge on Hogan at King Of The Ring in 1993 where he regained the world championship.



You can see the Instagram post below:



