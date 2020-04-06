The Bone Yard match at WrestleMania 36 has gotten rave reviews for its cinematic quality and WWE making the best of the current circumstances. Ric Flair was thoroughly impressed with the match and he revealed what he texted The Undertaker afterwards when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast earlier today.

"I texted Taker, 'You did it again.' [Laughs] It's incredible. Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, they create stuff better than Netflix, Amazon or anything," said Flair. "Are you kidding me? Between that and the Fun House, it was incredible. If I'm dying as an adult who's been watching this forever, can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking? They gotta be going, 'Wow! Daddy this is the coolest thing!'

"I'm sitting here with Wendy and she's become not only a big-time wrestling fan, but she's watched me so many times over the years that she's capable of calling what's good and bad and she loved everything. They entertained everybody."

He added that Wendy questioned how long the Wyatt - Cena "promo" would go on with the Firefly Fun House match and when the match would start to which Flair said, "THIS IS THE MATCH!"

"I texted Stephanie, 'Only the McMahons could pull this off' and they did! Every demographic in the world of sports and entertainment got covered. It was tremendous. It was an excellent match with Charlotte and Rhea and you had all of the entertainment in the world with The Undertaker and then Bray Wyatt. It was incredible," stated Flair.

Unlike a live match in front of fans, the Bone Yard match could have been shot multiple times to make sure Taker and AJ Styles looked their very best. Flair was asked given the production of the match if he could pull off a Bone Yard-type match.

"Of course I could, but why won't you run that by the WWE [laughs]? I don't think that's gonna happen. I would have taken the damn tombstone in that match; I just wanted to run in as the ghost of the past [laughs]," said Flair.

"It was everything that WrestleMania should be, minus the crowd."

The Fire Fly Funhouse match was also heavily produced and edited in a way unlike any previous match. Flair was asked his thoughts on that "match."

"They didn't really have a match. This isn't the Ruthless Aggression Era or Attitude Era as they want the 18-45 demographic. But they also want that younger demographic," stated Flair. "Can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking when Cena just disappeared [laughs]? The kids are going, 'Holy cow! How did they do that?' They're not just doing something to appease me or you. They're doing something for all age groups. Their level of production is, to me, as good as anything you're gonna see in Hollywood or entertainment.

"They improvised and said, 'We can go out there and have a match. Or, we can go out there and entertain.' People are knocking it because Wyatt is so entertaining now and I think he's one of the most talented guys in the company. Everybody wanted him and John to have a world-class match, but they decided to give them more entertainment than wrestling. And they did.

"I'm gonna be very shocked if they didn't do very well financially when the numbers come in. But I thought it was fabulous."

