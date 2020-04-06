The Undertaker took to Instagram after WrestleMania 36 Night Two and issued his first public comments on the Boneyard Match from Night One, which saw Taker defeat AJ Styles in the main event.

"It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years," Taker wrote.

Some fans are speculating on social media that Taker may have been referring to his career and making a post on his retirement, but that hasn't been confirmed.

AJ has not issued public comments since the loss at WrestleMania 36 Night One on Saturday night.

