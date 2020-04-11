Ronda Rousey has responded again about the backlash that she's receiving over the comments she made on the Wild Ride! podcast with Steve-O.

Earlier today, as reported, she responded that people who were upset over the "fake fights for fun" comment has never been in a real fight. She also wrote how she understands that wrestling 300 days a year for years is tough on the body, but if they were in 300 real fights, they would be dead.

"Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' has never been in a REAL fight," said Ronda. "While you all are tiptoeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos — no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession — but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights a year? You would be dead."

Tonight, Ronda tweeted a video of her beating up a Hulk Hogan buddy and how marks don't know when it's a work. She also wrote about getting yourself into a shoot.

She tweeted, "Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks."

Below you can read her post: