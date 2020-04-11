Ronda Rousey recently appeared on the Wild Ride! podcast with Steve-O and gave her thoughts about how much she enjoyed her time "having fake fights" in WWE.

"I love the WWE," Rousey said. "I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater."

Receiving backlash from not only fans, but other WWE Superstars, like Alexa Bliss and Lana, Rousey commented again earlier today on Twitter with the hashtag, "kayfabekiller."

"Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos — no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession — but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights a year? You would be dead."

During that interview, Rousey also addressed the WWE Universe, noting she'd rather spend her time and energy on family.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f--king ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey wondered. "The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there. But, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F--k these fans, dude.' My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them."

Rousey's friend and fellow MMA Four Horsewoman, Shayna Baszler, has since commented:

"HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!"