Ronda Rousey appeared on the Wild Ride! podcast with Steve-O where she discussed not going back to WWE in a full-time capacity again, and saying she didn't want to spend so much of her energy on "ungrateful fans."

During the interview, Rousey also noted how much fun she had "fake fighting" with the other women in WWE.

"I love the WWE," Rousey said. "I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater."

WWE Superstar Lana didn't not appreciate Rousey's wording of "fake fighting," noting some previous wrestlers who have gone down with serious injuries.

"I have NO WORDS for her audacity to [say] 'fake fighting'!!!!!! If it's fake why can't @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can't wrestle anymore?? If it is fake why couldn't

@EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!"

Alexa Bliss also responded, showing a clip from her WWE 365 episode when she spoke about being on the shelf, which was due to receiving two concussions while working with Rousey.

"Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been 'fake,'" Bliss wrote.

Rousey was rumored to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36, but that didn't materialize. Last month, Rousey showed up at WWE HQ in Stamford, likely to discuss her future with WWE. WrestleMania 37 will take place in Inglewood, California where it's probable that rumors will again pop-up for a possible appearance.

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save "fake fighting" !!!!!! If it's fake why can't @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can't wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn't @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020