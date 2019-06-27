Alexa Bliss opened up about the injuries that took months off of her recent career. On WWE's 365, Bliss spoke about her two concussions in a short span of time and how the strenuous recovery process effected her. She discussed sustaining a concussion during her match with Ronda Rousey at last September's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

"Hell In A Cell happened and I took a headlock take over and when I did, my head went straight into the mat," Bliss remembers. "This stuff happens and it's no ones fault. I had a really bad headache. I told my doctors I said, 'Hey, something's not right. My head just doesn't feel right.' I landed in Orlando and I took the impact test and I failed it pretty good and that's when they diagnosed the concussion. I got called into Vince [McMahon's] office and he said, 'We're going to give you time off. We're going to send you to the best doctors and we're going to figure out what's going on. I want you to rest and recover because we need you to be one hundred percent.' I started doing the concussion protocol. Start to work back, run the ropes, do the rolls, step by step until you're able to have a match. I'm progressing, I'm doing well, I'll be cleared for Evolution because that was my whole goal-to be cleared for Evolution [against Trish Stratus].

"The weekend before Evolution, they wanted me to have a weekend of live events before Evolution," Bliss recalls. "[Ronda Rousey and I] slipped, crashed and burned. I was in the training room, my nose was bleeding, I was crying. The doctor said, 'I think you're concussed.' It's like the process starts all over again. The day before Evolution, I was not cleared to be in the match. This is probably the match I was looking forward to the most. From the day I started in WWE I said, 'I wanted a match with Trish Stratus.' It's very heartbreaking when it's out of your control."

Bliss outlined the lengthy list of medical personnel she was being treated by and how the entire process got her thinking that her career might be over. Bliss also mentioned that the process never felt like progress was being made. Bliss also detailed how Vince Mcmahon assured her of job security and emotional support.

"So much of how I was feeling was because how many doctors I saw and how many specialists I saw and how long it was taking," Bliss said. "I saw three neurologists, a neuropsychologist, a vestibular therapist, an EMT, I had an MRI, a CAT scan, I knew the process would be long but I didn't know it would be that long and that's when I thought maybe my career would be over.

"It's been difficult because anytime I feel we make process, we take 2 steps back. I was in the company for six years and had never been injured or any serious injury so when you're forced to take time off, it's weird. It's a long process but rightfully so because you only have one brain and you have to take care of it. The more time that went on, the more insecure I got about my job thinking, 'Oh man, what if I am one of those people who will never be in the ring again?' Vince said,' Take as much time as you need, you're going to be fine, your job is here for you.' He was very supportive of that and always asking medically how I was doing."

Alexa Bliss eventually returned to the ring at Royal Rumble 2019. Since then she has been bouncing between in-ring work and hosting her own talk show segment, 'A Moment of Bliss'. Bliss did appear at Stomping Grounds last Sunday where she lost against SmackDown Woman's Champion Bayley. She will face Bayley at Extreme Rules in July.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.