The Miz was scheduled to team with John Morrison and defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36 but is expected to not work the match. He was reportedly sick and becomes the latest Superstar to not take part in the event following Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke.

Most people are still wondering why WWE is choosing to proceed with WrestleMania giving the coronavirus pandemic and Ryback discussed that on "Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri."

"This is something with shareholders too from a stock standpoint as you can't hide this stuff anymore. It's going to come out. WWE is gonna come out with some bulls*** excuse that they couldn't get coronavirus testing but all of these other sports and people with money have access to coronavirus testing," said Ryback. "Especially with what they're doing, you would think that would be even more made available."

Ryback said from a government standpoint, WWE should have made sure they had testing for every talent every time they're put in the ring. There's been no confirmation that WWE has tested any Superstars as all they've stated is that they get their temperatures checked whenever they enter the Performance Center.

"When I saw that it was just a screening, I go, 'All they care about is getting this done for whatever reason.' You don't wanna lose money as a business but you're sacrificing human lives for no reason," said Ryback.

"I think a lot more is gonna come out on this as this goes on. I feel people are hiding that this needs to be talked about as to why they are not being tested for coronavirus. Because I don't believe they are or if they are it's being hidden. They've never officially said that one talent has it where the NBA [did] and they were forced to shut down operations. This is a nasty situation, man."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.