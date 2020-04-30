WWE Intercontinental Continental Champion Sami Zayn has reportedly been away from WWE TV due to his own concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Zayn did not appear during last week's SmackDown on FOX episode with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro because he made the choice not to travel to the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to a new report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While there's no word yet on what WWE had planned for Zayn last Friday, he was originally scripted into the show until he made the decision not to come.

As we've noted, WWE and AEW officials have informed employees that they do not have to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that the decision would not be held against them in the future. Zayn apparently took advantage of that option as other wrestlers have, such as Roman Reigns.

Zayn has not appeared on WWE TV since Night One of WrestleMania 36, which was taped a few nights before it aired. That show saw Zayn retain his title over Daniel Bryan. Zayn hasn't appeared on SmackDown TV since the April 3 episode, which was the WrestleMania go-home show. Cesaro and Nakamura have been appearing each week since then, working their own angles and matches without Zayn.

You can click here for Sami's April 20 tweet on having his wisdom teeth taken out and why he has been looking "ripped to shreds."

Stay tuned for updates on when Zayn might return to work. WWE will return to the Performance Center on Monday, May 11 for another round of WWE NXT, SmackDown and RAW tapings.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

