- Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel posted this video of WWE announcer Corey Graves touring the Browsey Acres ranch that Rousey and husband Travis Browne own in California. The video was filmed during Graves' visit to the ranch back in February.

- WWE has issued a poll asking fans about the greatest WWE NXT Champion ever. The poll was issued after Balor claimed to be the best of all-time when interrupting The Velveteen Dream on last night's episode. Dream vs. Balor has been confirmed for next week's show. As of this writing, 64% voted for Balor while 36% voted for the current NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

- Former WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb, who hasn't tweeted since last summer, took to Twitter today to issue a statement on her release from Wednesday.

"I'm forever grateful for my time with WWE and the people who illuminated my life there. To those of you affected by this, my heart is with you. We are all facing these challenges together, so let's continue to spread love and find ways to support and care for each other. Difficult times strengthen our spirits and give us the chance to step back and reevaluate our paths. My heart has always been in pro wrestling and I'm excited for the possibilities moving forward. Much love," Deeb wrote.

